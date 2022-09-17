Guwahati: Police have recovered the body minor girl, who had been missing for days, from a sugarcane field in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Police said the recovered body was identified as the 16-year-old daughter of Angadh Singh, a resident of Chunpura village under Bakaliaghat police station of Karbi Anglong.

The minor girl has been missing since September 13.

The headman of the village Chunpura informed police that the girl had gone missing on September 13 and he suspected that she may be killed by her father.

“A local youth found a pit in the sugarcane field when he went to cut the grass there. When we started digging the pit we recovered a body. The facts will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. The suspected accused person, who is the father of the victim girl, is absconding,” Nabajit Das, officer-in-Charge of Bakaliaghat police station said.