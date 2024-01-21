GUWAHATI: Supporters and workers of the BJP in Assam, on Sunday (January 21) evening, staged a massive demonstration against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The demonstration was carried out by BJP workers outside a restaurant,

where Rahul Gandhi made a stop over

at Rupohihat in Assam.

The protestors were carrying anti-Rahul Gandhi and anti-Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra placards to register their protest against the Congress party.

The demonstrators also raised anti-Rahul Gandhi and anti-Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra slogans.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the site of protest to avert any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day on Sunday (January 21), Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of “BJP goons”.

The incident was reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday (January 21).

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was allegedly ‘attacked’ by activists of the BJP on Sunday (January 21) in Assam.

This incident was also reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

It may be mentioned here that alleged attacks on senior Congress leaders have been reported from Sonitpur district of Assam, where the brother of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Superintendent of Police (SP).