Guwahati: BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Monday said that he had apologized multiple times and was willing to apologize a hundred more times if necessary.

His remarks came following the demands for his expulsion from the Assam Legislative Assembly, stating that no one can bar him from the House.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kurmi had sparked controversy with his recent remarks against several opposition MLAs. On Saturday, he became the center of a heated debate after making comments that the opposition deemed objectionable.

Opposition MLAs protested his alleged misconduct in the Assam Legislative Assembly, with some calling for his expulsion. However, Kurmi remained defiant, asserting that no one could prevent him from entering the Assembly, as he was an elected representative.

“I don’t care what others say or do,” Kurmi said, adding that he had already apologized and saw no need for further discussion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kurmi also mentioned that he had discussed the issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who stated the importance of serving the people with a “cold mind.”