The FIDE World Cup 2025 will be held in Goa from October 30 to November 27, reports PTI.

The Knockout event to feature 206 players fighting for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

However, 5-time champion Magnus Carlsen is not likely to participate in the event, reports The Indian Express.

Initially, New Delhi was considered as a host venue, “but there were concerns about it, which led to a rethink.”

“India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess, and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history,” said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

“This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation. The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India’s growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honor of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa,” AICF President Nitin Narang said.

21 Indians have qualified for the tournament out of the 206.

The list includes names like five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, semi-retired and also the FIDE Deputy President.