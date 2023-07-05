Guwahati: While the BJP speaks of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (Save Daughter, Educate Daughter), in Guwahati, Assam it was reported differently as a BJP SC Morcha leader was accused of assaulting a woman member of the party inside its state headquarters.

As per reports, a secretary of the BJP’s SC Morcha had been harassing a woman worker of the party.

Sources stated that the woman too is a secretary-level member of the party.

The accused has been identified as Jyotish Baniya. He was appointed as a secretary of the party two to three months ago.

The victims in a written complaint to the leadership of the party accused Jyotish Baniya of abusing, and harassing her both physically and verbally.

She alleged that the accused had given her some “obscene signs” which she had refused. However, after this Jyotish Baniya allegedly had been abusing her in front of other party members for minor issues.

She also alleged that Jyotish Baniya tried to touch her inappropriately when no one was around.

The complaint letter was written on May 23 of this year but it went viral recently.

Following this, a meeting was held by the BJP leadership in the state and it was decided to remove Jyotish Baniya from all responsibilities of the party.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Borah said that no woman is safe under the “BJP-RSS” regime.