Guwahati: A gang of eight assailants broke into the house of an elderly woman and subjected her and her speech-impaired daughter to a gang rape and assault in the Satgaon area of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident, which occurred on May 17 in Guwahati’s Satgaon locality, was only brought to public attention recently. Disturbingly, the assailants went even further, smearing chilli powder on the private parts of both victims.

According to reports, the daughter, a 22-year-old woman, had been residing with her mother in Taltala after her marriage ended.

The tragedy unfolded when Arun Pradhan, also known as Loote Pradhan, aged 55, attempted to establish a romantic relationship with the mother.

However, this relationship was met with opposition from Pradhan’s family, leading to escalating tensions between the two families.

As per reports, Amit Pradhan, the son of Arun Pradhan, along with seven accomplices, forcefully entered the victims’ home and carried out the despicable act.

To exacerbate their cruelty, the attackers resorted to smearing chilli powder on the private parts of both the mother and daughter, leaving them in a state of shock and trauma.

The incident came to light when concerned neighbours reported the crime to the Satgaon Police Station.

The police arrived at the scene and found the victims in an unconscious state, promptly rushing them to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for critical medical treatment.

An investigation is being carried out.