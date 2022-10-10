Guwahati: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on BJP in Guwahati, saying the ruling party is doing a ‘Bharat Todo’ exercise in the country.

Kharge was in Guwahati to campaign for the upcoming Congress presidential election.

The senior Congress leader alleged that BJP has been trying to break the Congress in almost every state.

“They broke our government in at least 6-7 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal, etc. In Gujarat, we had given them a strong fight in the last Assembly election, but there also, the BJP tried to do the same thing,” Kharge added.

“When a party MLA or MP does not fall into their trap, BJP uses the ED, or the CBI against them or lure opposition leaders by promising to give some big responsibilities. This is a total insult to democracy. (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru ji was Prime Minister for such a long time but he never did such malicious things, instead, he used to show respect for opposition party leaders,” Kharge told reporters here.

The Congress presidential candidate also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his desperation to campaign for the party.

“If Prime Minister has charisma, why he had to go for the campaign even in the corporation elections,” he questioned.

He alleged that the BJP has been continuously instigating fights between communities, religions, etc.

“The democratic institutions are facing a threat from the ruling party and they have been undermining the country’s constitution too,” he said.