NEW DELHI: Chief minister of Rajasthan – Ashok Gehlot has announced that he will not contest the upcoming election for the post of president of the Congress party.

This announcement by Ashok Gehlot followed his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Announcing his decision of not contesting the Congress presidential polls, Gehlot said that he takes “moral responsibility” for the rebellion of the Congress MLAs loyal to him in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan chief minister also sought apology from Sonia Gandhi for the rebellion by the Congress MLAs loyal to him.

Notably, over 90 Congress MLAs had threatened mass resignation over reports that if Ashok Gehlot ran for Congress president, he would be replaced by his rival Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan as chief minister.

Nominations for the election of the Congress president will close on Friday (September 30).

Till now, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor are likely to have a direct battle for the Congress president election.

Polling for the Congress president post will take place on October 17.