Dibrugarh: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) bagged 21 out of 22 wards in the Dibrugarh Muncipal elections.

The lonely candidate from Congress Samsun Nahar Hussain Ahmed the 10 number ward.

The BJP candidates in Dibrugarh are Darshan Das (2), Purnima Borah(3), Pranab Kalita(4), Dibyojyoti Hazarika(5), Hemalata Saikia Gogoi(6), Binuma Das(7), Ratan Paul(8), Shraban Kumar Das(9), Ujjal Phukan(11), Pompy Roy Choudhury(12), Tapa Dey(13), Dr Saikat Patra (14), Sikha Choudhury(15), Mamun Gogoi Mitra(16), Nirupa Dutta (17), Simanta Baruah (18), Munmun Das(19), Dipali Dey (20), Bratish Kanti Das(21) and Sima Das(22).

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor household help in Guwahati

BJP candidate Gautam Dutta won uncontested from ward no 1 after the lone rival candidate Dinendra Nath Saikia from the Assam Jatiya Parishad(AJP) withdrew his nomination.

BJP held a massive rally with the winning candidates in Dibrugarh town.

BJP after the victory celebrated with crackers and theme songs of the party.

Also Read: ‘Biological weapons developed in Ukraine’: Russia

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan said, “We were very certain that BJP candidates will win their respective seats. Out of 22 wards, we have bagged 21 wards. I congratulate all the candidates for winning their seats. We will form the Dibrugarh Muncipal Board and worked for the development of Dibrugarh.”

State power minister Bimal Borah said, “I thank the people for voting for BJP as they have voted for development.”

Altogether, 81 candidates contested the 22-ward Dibrugarh Muncipal Board (DMB) election.