Mangaldai: Ruling BJP in alliance with AGP is going to form all the three urban local bodies in Darrang district as out of the total 31 wards BJP grabbed a total 20 wards while it’s ally AGP managed to win six wards.

Independent candidates emerged victorious in five wards.

Opposition Congress failed to open its account. In the district headquarters town Mangaldai, BJP’s Nirmali Devi Sarma has won from ward no 1 by a bigger margin of 467 votes.

BJP candidate Sapan Kr Ghosh, Achyut Das, Subrata Sil won from ward nos 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

The ward nos 7, 9 and 10 are also bagged by BJP candidates Taramai Das, Girija Nath and Kalpana Saharia respectively.

AGP candidates Abdul Jalil and Minjuwara Begam have grabbed the ward nos 2 and 8 respectively while lone independent candidate Bhaben Kalita declared winner at ward no 6.

In Kharupetia municipality BJP candidate and former chairman Krishna Saha has won from ward no 1.

BJP has bagged five more wards in the municipality out of the total 11 wards while independent candidates Apurba Saha, Asish Nandi and Bharati Haloi have won from ward nos 5, and 11 respectively.

AGP bagged two wards in Sipajhar municipality while BJP won seven wards.

Debajit Nath, the lone independent candidate, won from ward no 2 of the newly formed municipality.