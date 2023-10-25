Guwahati: A biker was killed on the spot after being hit by a bus in Barpeta, Assam.

The bus driver and co-pilot of the bus fled the scene after the major road accident.

The incident took place at Besimari village when a speeding passenger bus lost control and rammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider, identified as Rakibul Islam.

Witnesses and some passengers on the bus accused the co-pilot of driving the bus at the time of the accident.

Police have launched a search to apprehend the absconding driver and co-pilot.

In another road accident in Lanka early Wednesday morning, a Maruti car collided with an oncoming two-wheeler, injuring the rider.

The injured rider was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.