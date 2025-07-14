Shillong: Renowned author Bijoya Sawian from Meghalaya is set to be honoured at the third Aalekh Foundation Women Achievers’ Awards, scheduled for July 19 at The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

She is among 20 women from across India selected for their outstanding contributions in various sectors.

Sawian will be recognised for her work in Indian literature and her efforts to preserve the indigenous Khasi culture. Her translations, including The Teachings of Elders and The Main Ceremonies of the Khasis, have been instrumental in documenting the oral traditions of the Khasi community.

Her fiction titles, such as Shadow Men and Hill Songs of Love and Longing, have received acclaim for their portrayal of life and social realities in Northeast India.

Her body of work has contributed to bridging the cultural narratives of the Northeast with broader national conversations, highlighting a region that is often underrepresented in mainstream Indian literature.

The award ceremony will be attended by several distinguished guests, including the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, and former Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Rennie Joyy, founder of the Aalekh Foundation, described Sawian’s literary contributions as “a quiet revolution,” adding that the awards are meant to honour women whose work brings about meaningful social and cultural change.

The Aalekh Foundation Women Achievers’ Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a lasting impact across fields while advancing cultural heritage and social development.