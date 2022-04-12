KOKRAJHAR: The three-day-long 9TH edition of Baukhungri Festival started on Tuesday at Harinaguri in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The Baukhungri Festival, which will be held till April 14 comprises of traditional folk, culture, indigenous sports and local food.

The chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) – Pramod Baro ceremonially inaugurated the main gate and flag of the Baukhungri Festival in the presence of BTC executive members (EM) Dr Dharma Narayan Das and Daobaisa Boro, member of council legislative assembly (MCLA) – Madhab Chandra Chetry, BTC secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC CEM Pramod Boro said the Baukhungri festival is aimed at promotion of tourism in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

He hoped that this festival would enhance tourism in the BTR.

“Our focus is to bring communal harmony, promotion of tourism and development of rural economy,” Pramod Boro said.

He added that festivals reflect tradition, culture, religion and faith, which are the most essential part of the society.

Boro also said peace was utmost requisite for the all-round development in the region. He called upon all to maintain peace and communal harmony among all sections of society.

Terming Baukhungri festival an example of communal harmony, Boro hoped that the people of all communities irrespective of caste, creed and religion would enjoy the festival and share in the growth and development of tourism sector that would provide opportunities to develop rural economy.