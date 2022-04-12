DIBRUGARH: Duliajan based office of the Oil India Limited in Assam’s Dibrugarh district is facing one of the biggest IT crisis.

All computers and IT systems in the Duliajan based office of the Oil India Limited have been shut down owing to the cyberattack.

Tridip Hazarika, Public Relations, Corporate Communication, Oil India Ltd (OIL), Duliajan said: “It is a serious cyberattack on OIL, Duliajan.”

He added: “Because of the cyberattack, OIL has been forced to withdraw all their computer system from LAN connection after it has come to the knowledge that 3-4 computers are infected due to the virus.”

“After the disconnection of all the computers from the LAN, OIL has no access to Internet connectivity,” Trideep Hazarika said.

He further said: “The IT department is yet to ascertain the extent of damage. OIL is working on solving the issue. Previously also OIL faced such problems but this time it seems that it is the biggest IT related crisis, which will take time to restore.”