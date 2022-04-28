Guwahati: A local court in lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday reserved its order on Gujrat MLA Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea in an “assault” case.

Jignesh Mevani was on April 25 re-arrested by the Assam Police moments after he was granted bail in a case over controversial tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was re-arrested for allegedly molesting and abusing a woman police officer.

The Barpeta District and Sessions Court has reserved the order in his bail petition till Friday, Mevani’s counsel Angshuman Bora said.

“We placed our arguments before the court. The prosecution side tried to take an adjournment. But the court declined it and asked them to submit their arguments today itself,” he said.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani was arrested by Assam police last week from Gujarat for a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.