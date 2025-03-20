Guwahati: Officials in Assam’s Barpeta district decided to cancel the Class 9 English annual exam scheduled for Thursday after the question paper leaked on social media.

Barpeta School Inspector Ratul Kumar Das issued an order to all school heads in the district, informing them of the exam’s cancellation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also mentioned that a new exam date would be announced later.

In the order, Das said, “I inform you that the English paper for the Class 9 annual examination, scheduled for March 20, is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.”

An official from the district-level internal examination committee revealed that they discovered the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We suspect the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. To avoid any risks, we decided to cancel the examination,” the official added.

This is not the first incident of exam paper leaks in the region.

Last February, the English question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 leaked within half an hour of the exam’s commencement in Cachar.

The leaked paper quickly spread across social media platforms, damaging the reputation of the HSLC exam in the district.

Authorities also suspected that the leak originated from the examination center at Banskandi Nena Mia H.S. School in Cachar.