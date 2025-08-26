Guwahati: Legendary former fast bowler Wasim Akram has expressed his desire for India and Pakistan to resume playing Test cricket, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 where the two nations will face each other in T20I matches.

Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Akram said, “This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It’s my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It’s been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two cricketing giants last faced each other in a Test series when Younis Khan’s Pakistan toured India. India won the three-match series 1-0, with Sourav Ganguly scoring over 500 runs and leading the team to victory.

Cricket fans worldwide eagerly anticipate India-Pakistan encounters, with Akram emphasizing that resuming Test cricket would be a landmark moment for the sport.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2014 due to cross-border tensions. In 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government launched heightened counter-terrorism measures under Operation Sindoor, further straining relations between the two countries.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite criticism from some fans and experts over the Asia Cup fixtures, the Indian government clarified that Indian athletes would continue to participate against Pakistani players in multilateral events.

A statement from the Sports Ministry said, “With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.”

The policy also highlighted India’s commitment to simplifying visa procedures for sportspersons, team officials, and technical personnel from international sports governing bodies.

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. Specifically, office-bearers of these bodies will be granted multi-entry visas on a priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years,” the ministry added.

“This will facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies,” the statement concluded.