KAZIRANGA: Carcass of a baby elephant was found from near the Kaziranga national park in Assam on Monday.

The baby elephant was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Nagaon district of Assam.

After conducting post-mortem, the Assam forest department officials buried the body of the dead elephant at the site of recovery.

According to reports, the baby elephant died after getting knocked by adult elephants.

The elephant calf was also reportedly suffering from some disease.

It was being treated by the doctors of the Kaziranga national park in Assam before being released.

Meanwhile, a departmental probe has also been initiated to ascertain the cause of death of the baby elephant.