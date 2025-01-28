Guwahati: The Assam Pickleball Association marked a historic moment in its sporting journey with its first-ever participation in the 4th IPA (Indian Pickleball Association) Nationals, held at Bennett University, Noida, from 23rd to 26th January 2025.

The association sent a 16-member team to compete in various categories, showcasing remarkable talent, determination, and sportsmanship on the national stage.

This landmark participation culminated in a significant achievement, as Assam’s women athletes clinched Silver and Bronze medals in the 50+ individual categories.

The medals were won in the Singles by Babita Langthasa and the pair of Babita Langthasa & Nazneen Rahman in the Doubles events, underlining the growing strength of pickleball in the state and setting a precedent for future performances.

The tournament witnessed fierce competition among teams from across the country.

Despite being newcomers at the national level, Assam’s players demonstrated outstanding skills and resilience.

Their performance in this prestigious event reflects the state’s growing interest in pickleball and the dedication of the athletes and the Assam Pickleball Association.

The association’s participation in the IPA Nationals not only showcased Assam’s potential in the sport but also served as a platform to inspire more players to take up pickleball.

The success at the event is a testament to the commitment of the athletes and the efforts of the association in promoting and nurturing talent in the state.

With this achievement, the Assam Pickleball Association has laid the foundation for greater representation and success in future tournaments.

The team’s participation in the Nationals has undoubtedly elevated the profile of pickleball in Assam and created a sense of pride among sports enthusiasts in the state and the region.

It also highlights the diversity & inclusivity of the sport encouraging participation across all age groups from U-12 to 60+ categories.