Dibrugarh: A team of police and CRPF on Monday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered by the police team from South Jalan tea estate in Dibrugarh.

“We received a secret report that a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were stacked in the tea estate. Following that, we have launched an operation jointly with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recover the arms and ammunition,” Dibrugarh SP Swetank Mishra said.

SP Mishra said that two AK-47 magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, a few grenades, and some timer devices were recovered.

How this cache of arms and ammunition reached that tea garden is still unknown. A police operation is underway to unearth further details about it.

“The district police has been put on high alert,” said Mishra.