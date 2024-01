GUWAHATI: The Assam public service commission has declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022.

The result was finalized and approved by the APSC on January 17.

Altogether, 86 candidates have been recommended by the APSC for Assam Civil Service (ACS).

Rasika Islam topped the ACS list.

On the other hand, a total of 65 candidates have been approved by the APSC for Assam Police Service (APS).

Rohit Choudhury topped the APS list.

