Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting an independent inquiry into the operations of the Assam State Co-operative Apex Bank and the controversial arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar.

Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, raised concerns about potential financial irregularities at the bank, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma serves as a Director and BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan is the Chairman.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also expressed alarm over the arrest of Mazumdar, a journalist with The Cross Current, who was detained on March 25 while covering a protest outside the bank.

Journalist Mazumdar was initially detained by Pan Bazar Police after being invited into the bank’s premises while seeking an interview with Managing Director Dombru Saikia. He was initially accused of caste-based abuse, but this was reportedly dismissed by a Magistrate due to lack of evidence.

“Despite being granted bail, he was re-arrested the next day on charges of robbery and trespassing to steal confidential documents,” Gogoi stated in his letter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gogoi highlighted media reports alleging financial discrepancies at the bank, including claims of operating without a formal IT vendor contract since June 2024 and a significant increase in banking infrastructure costs.

He also mentioned a complaint reportedly filed with the Central Vigilance Commission on January 30, which allegedly received no response from the state government.

The Assam government’s Cooperation Department has directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to investigate these allegations and submit a report by March 18, 2025. However, protestors have criticized this move, suggesting it may be a formality intended to protect those involved.

Gogoi’s letter calls for a comprehensive financial audit and governance review of the bank, as well as a thorough investigation into the police’s handling of Mazumdar’s arrest.

He emphasized the importance of protecting press freedom and ensuring transparency in financial institutions.

“The immediate intervention of the concerned authorities is crucial to ensure justice, restore public trust in our institutions, and uphold the fundamental rights of journalists and citizens,” Gogoi said.