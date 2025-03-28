Guwahati: Assam Police on Friday morning carried out a raid at the residence of senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar in Pragjyotish Housing, Ghoramara in Guwahati.

Sources said, Panbazar police carried out the initial search operation at around 4:30 am, followed by a second raid just 30 minutes later.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation, the city police seized 53 documents, including identity proofs and vehicle-related papers.

However, the police have not yet revealed the purpose of the search or provided details about the confiscated documents, sources added.

Regarding the raid, Mazumdar’s wife raised concerns that the police carried out the raid without female police officers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Earlier, Assam Police re-arrested Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumder on Thursday, following a second case registered at Panbazar Police Station.

Police registered the second case based on a complaint by D Saikia, Managing Director of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. The case, registered as No. 111/25, falls under sections 329, 324(4), 351(2), 309(4), and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case reportedly stemmed from an FIR lodged by Sishupal Boro, a permanent security guard at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., at the Panbazar Police Station, though specifics remained unclear.