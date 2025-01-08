Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.

Assam Cooperative Apex Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Managers and Deputy General Managers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline.

Experience :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

6 years work experience at the middle / senior level in the Banking sector.

The candidates must be a “Strategic Thinker, a dynamic leader to lead, coach & mentor team with strong interpersonal skills & high business acumen & have displayed these qualities while heading the Deptt. or as a senior member of the team.

The candidates must have in depth & specialized knowledge & hands on experience in at least one or more of the following functions:

(i) Accounts, Finance, Taxation including GST. Must be capable of finalizing final accounts of the Bank etc.

(ii) Loans & Advances including Agriculture, Rural & Co-operative Credit.

(iii) Recovery & collection including legal aspects & relevant laws.

Also Read : 7 beautiful ethnic looks of Vineeta Singh

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline.

Experience :

5 years’ work experience at the middle / senior level in the Banking sector.

Proficiency in PC skills e.g., Word, Excel, Power Point etc.

The candidate must be a “Strategic Thinker, a dynamic leader to lead, coach & mentor team with strong interpersonal skills & high business acumen.

The candidate must have in depth & specialized knowledge& hands on experience in at least one or more of the following functions :

[i] Accounts, Finance, Taxation including GST. Must be capable of finalizing final accounts of the Bank etc.

[ii] Loans & Advances including Agriculture, Rural & Cooperative Credit.

[iii] Recovery & collection including legal aspects & relevant laws.

[iv] Administration & HR .

[v] Compliance, Risk Management & Inspection.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application forms along with necessary enclosures by Registered / Speed post / Hand Delivery only in a sealed envelope superscribed with “post applied for(Name of the post)” to the following address: The Managing Director, The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. H.O.- Panbazar, H.B. Road, Guwahati -781001, Kamrup(M) , Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is January 31, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here