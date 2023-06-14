GUWAHATI: Anurag Goel, an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Assam.

The personnel department of the Assam government issued a notification in regards to appointment of Anurag Goel as the state’s CEO.

The order read, “The following Notification No.154/AS/2022-P.Admn., dated 06.06.2023 issued by the Election Commission of India is republished for general information:

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam hereby designates Shri Anurag Goel, IAS (AM: 1996) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Assam with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Shri Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS.

“Shri Anurag Goel shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Assam, which he may be holding before such assumption of office.

“Shri Anurag Goel while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Assam except that he should be designated Principal Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat.”

Anurag Goel will take over charge as the next CEO of Assam from Nitin Khade.