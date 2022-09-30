Silchar: While Assam is gearing up for Durga Puja celebrations, in the Cachar district the police has prepared an anti-Romeo squad to tackle cases of eve teasing and molestation amid the festivities.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato said that the squad will comprise 10 male and 10 female officers who have been specially selected from the police force.

The squad has started mock drills in the police parade ground of Silchar.

Mahato said that, during Durga Puja, an increase in such incidents was reported in past few years.

Several people were found intoxicated on the streets, which is why the police have prepared the squad to keep a check on such incidents.

The squad will remain active 24 hours a day.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those who drink alcohol in public places, and harass girls,” said a police official.

Mahato further said if this exercise shows good results, the police may continue the anti-Romeo squad for the whole year.