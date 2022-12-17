Guwahati: The police arrested another wanted rhino poacher from the Biswanath district in Assam on Saturday.

The accused was by a joint team of the Biswanath and Bongaigaon Police.

The accused has been identified as Ataur Rahman alias Bassa of Vill No 1 Adabheti in Biswanath.

ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh in a tweet wrote, “Another wanted rhino poacher arrested today through joint effort of @BiswanathPol and @bongaigaonpolic Ataur Rahman @Bassa, 35 Yrs.”

Earlier another “most wanted” rhino poacher, identified as Abdul Matin, was arrested by the Assam police after almost a year of search.

Matin was arrested by the police from the Darrang district of Assam.

The development was confirmed by the special DG of Assam police – GP Singh.

Singh said that Abdul Matin is one of the main accused responsible for the poaching of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in Assam in January.

The police had declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Matin and two others.

Following the poaching incident in January, Assam police commandos were deployed in the Kaziranga National Park as a part of the anti-poaching unit.