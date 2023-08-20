Pathsala: A skeleton of a rhino was found in the Bhuyanpara range of Manas National Park near Rupohi camp in Assam on Saturday. The horn of the rhino was recovered from the spot, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Dr. Vaibhav C. Mathur, the field director of the park, reached the site after the incident was reported. Prompt action was taken by the authorities to recover the rhino’s carcass.

The forest officials are investigating the matter and are considering all possible causes of the rhino’s death, including poaching, natural causes, and conflict with other animals.

This is the third rhino found dead in Manas National Park in the past two months. On August 2, the skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered in the Bansbari zone of the national park.

Forest officials said that the rhino might have lost its life during a fight with an adult bull.

Last month, the skeleton of another one-horned rhino was found in a dense forest inside the park. The horn was missing from the spot, suggesting that the rhino may have been poached.

Manas National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to a large population of rhinoceroses. The park has been facing a number of challenges in recent years, including poaching, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict.

The death of this rhino is a reminder of the challenges facing Manas National Park and the need for continued conservation efforts.