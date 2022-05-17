Guwahati: Raijor Dal leader and Sibsagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday dared the government to carry out an eviction drive on properties of Ajmal Foundation, Ginger Hotel, Royal Heritage and Tata situation next to the Silhako Beel in Guwahati’s Chachal.

Protesting against the “inhumane” eviction of the residents living near the Silhako Beel, Akhil Gogoi accused the government of only evicting the poor and turning a blind eye to the rich or the corporates.

“If the government has the guts, it should evict land claimed by the Ajmal Foundation, Ginger Hotel, Royal Heritage and Tata that is just a step away from the waterbody. They claim that the site was evicted to solve the waterlogging issue and if that was the case, these other locations should have been the case”, he added.

Also Read: Assam: For two-wheelers, is Rukminigaon area in Guwahati traffic rules-free?

Gogoi further said if the people hoped good with the BJP coming to power but it turned out to be a nightmare.

He added, “The day BJP sees its bad days and the people tend to see the reality of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the good days will begin. On that day I will join with everyone and restart the agitation for the betterment of the people in Assam.”

On the reports and allegations that Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah too owns land in the area close to the site, Akhil said that he was not aware and had only heard through reports and allegations made by others.

Also Read: Assam: 3 killed, 5 injured as car rams into four bikes in Barpeta

“Although I have only heard through reports about it, I would also demand the government to evict that property too”, he added.