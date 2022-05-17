Guwahati: Three persons were killed and five others injured in a road mishap in lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday.

Police said the accident took place when a speeding vehicle rammed into four bikes at Sarthabari in the Barpeta district.

While three people died on the spot, six persons were seriously injured and they have been admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital (BMCH).

The deceased have been identified as Pranav Bhuyan, Chitta Bhuyan and Hargovinda Deka,

The injured persons were identified as Harbalabh Bhuyan, Hare Krishna Bhuyan, Surojit Deka, Manjit Bhuyan and Gitumoni Bhuyan.

The driver of the vehicle along with the occupant reportedly fled the scene soon after the accident.

Following the incident, angry people damaged the vehicle.



