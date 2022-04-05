DIBRUGARH: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Tuesday staged a protest against the skyrocketing price of fuel and other essential commodities here.

The protesters led by AJYCP Dibrugarh district president Priyabrat Gohain took out a rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Holding banners and placards the AJYCP members raised slogans against the BJP government for failing to curb soaring prices of fuel and other essential commodities in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Zomato delivery partners threaten to suspend service in Guwahati

The agitators came down heavily on the Centre for not “paying attention” to the rising fuel prices and accused them of being mute spectators in the present situation.

They also accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.

The organisation further threatened to launch a series of intensive agitations across the state if the government doesn’t initiate steps to control the prices of fuel and other daily needs.

“We demand the immediate intervention of the Centre in checking the skyrocketing price of petrol and diesel. The price of essential commodities have also hot through the roof due to the rise in fuel price”, Priyabrat Gohain said.

Also Read: Assam: Two former NLFB militants killed in gun-battle, ASP injured

He added that the common man is being hit hard and they are struggling to survive.

“The BJP came to power promising good days for the people but they have systematically destroyed the middle and lower class by their anti-people policies. Prices need to come down soon or else there will be huge agitations across the state”, Gohain said.