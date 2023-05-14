GUWAHATI: An additional judge of the Gauhati high court in Assam has been elevated as permanent judge of the court.

The additional judge of the Gauhati high court in Assam to be elevated as permanent judge of the court is justice Robin Phukan.

A notification was issued by the department of justice under the union law ministry.

Additional judges are appointed for a period of two years.

The development was confirmed by union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

Also read: Assam police arrests DTO of East Garo Hills in Meghalaya for issuing fake documents for stolen vehicles

“Shri Justice Robin Phukan, additional judge of Gauhati HC has been appointed as Judge of that HC. I extend my best wishes to him,” Rijjiju said.

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium on May 3 had, recommended Justice Phukan to be made permanent judge.

The Gauhati high court chief justice and two other senior most judges on March 23 had recommended that Justice Phukan be made permanent.

As on May 1, the Gauhati high court is functioning with 24 judges against a sanctioned strength of 30 with a vacancy of 6.