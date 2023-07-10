GUWAHATI: Noted academician and former professor at the department of economics of Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) in Guwahati, Assam – Nirupama Phukan – is no more.

Nirupama Phukan was a resident of Tripura Road at Khanapara area in Guwahati city in Assam.

She was 82-years-old when she breathed her last on Sunday (July 09).

Phukan was under treatment for old age ailments at the GNRC hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

Nirupama Phukan was the wife of well-known entrepreneur and industrialist from Assam – HL Phukan.

Nirupama Phukan’s husband HL Phukan had passed away last year.

She leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Passing way of Nirupama Phukan has been mourned by many, including her former students and alumni of the Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) in Guwahati, Assam.