Dibrugarh: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has expressed outrage at the “tardy progress” of the Dibrugarh-Moran four-lane highway project, accusing the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) of a lackadaisical attitude.

In a memorandum submitted to the NHIDCL general manager, AASU leader Abani Kumar Gogoi highlighted the project’s sluggish pace, spanning nine years and marred by numerous accidents.

He attributed these issues to the alleged “commission system” employed by NHIDCL officials, which he claims prioritizes personal gain over public well-being.

Gogoi’s scathing criticism stems from a history of NHIDCL’s sluggishness. In 2018, the corporation was forced to serve notices to two construction companies due to similar delays in national highway four-laning projects.

Despite blacklisting these companies, no new tenders have been issued, further stalling progress on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch.

“Road mishaps have become a regular occurrence in the area due to the slow and haphazard compilation of the work,” Gogoi stated.

“We urge the concerned department to take immediate action and expedite the project for the safety and convenience of the public,” he added.

AASU has issued a seven-day ultimatum to NHIDCL, demanding demonstrably swift progress on the project.

Failure to meet this deadline, Gogoi warned, will result in the students’ union launching protests against the corporation.