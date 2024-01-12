Guwahati: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers & Health and Family Welfare virtually inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast, Dr. Mandaviya dedicated five new facilities in the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Science (RIPANS) in Aizawl, Mizoram to the nation on Friday.

He also laid the foundation stone for over 80 units of health infrastructure in seven Northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri — Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and the National Health Mission (NHM).

Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy; Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam; Prof. Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura; Keshab Mahanta, Health Minister, Assam; Lalrinpuii, Health Minister, Mizoram were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. MPs and MLAs from the Northeast region were also present.

Expressing his elation at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of three NIPERs, Dr. Mandaviya said, “As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NIPERs are on the path of making a self-reliant India in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sector by becoming a bridge connecting knowledge, education, research, and business. He further said that “NIPER has become a big name in the field of technical and higher education across the nation with about 8,000 students having graduated and becoming successful in the professional field. NIPER also has more than 380 patents registered in its name.”

The Union Health Minister highlighted “the vision for NIPERs to make a significant contribution to promoting overall human health and well-being in the field of medicine, extending its impact not only nationally but also globally”. He said that NIPER Guwahati, which is spread across many buildings, including around 10 centers of excellence on about 60 acres of land, with a total project cost of Rs. 157 crore, stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to a progressive Northeast and unified nation.

He also stated that “NIPERs will integrate our research, training and manpower creation, which will enable us to provide a sustainable place for our pharma industry at the global level.”