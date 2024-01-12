Guwahati: A 60-member cadets of the Assam girls’ battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Guwahati group headquarters, under the NCC’s Shillong-based Directorate of North Eastern Region (NER), successfully completed a Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) on Thursday (January 11).

The 10-day-long CATC, held at the Indian Army’s Narangi Transit Facility (NTF) in Assam’s Guwahati, was organised between January 2, 2024 to January 11, 2024, and was attended by a total of 325 girl cadets of both senior and junior wing along with three Associate NCC Officers (ANOs).

The CATC served as a melting pot of learning, camaraderie and skill enhancement for the girl cadets from diverse areas in and around Guwahati.

The camp training endeavour was to give the cadets maximum exposure to range drills, firing and specialised training with emphasis on community living, discipline, first-aid, and character and confidence building.

The foundation of the camp was built upon a robust curriculum designed to hone the cadets’ skills in numerous domains.

The camp will also be an eligibility criteria for the A, B and C certificate examinations.

During the period of 10 days, various training activities including morning Physical Trainings (PTs), drills, firing practice with .22 rifles, tent pitching and volley ball matches were conducted.

In addition, various guest lectures were conducted by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), traffic police, cyber security cell, drug abuse experts, breast cancer experts, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) experts, Know Your Army, among others.

As peer learning, an ex-cadets interaction was also organised during the camp.

Officers, ANOs and Girls’ Cadet Instructors (GCI) also delivered lectures to the cadets about their experience and field of expertise thereby ensuring an overall enriching, and informative and knowledgeable experience.

Various competitions like volleyball, debate, painting, elocution, firing, tug of war and drills were also conducted.

The camp was visited by Additional Director General (ADG), NCC Directorate NER, Major General Gagan Deep, Group Commander, NCC Guwahati group headquarters, Brigadier Dinar Dighe, and Deputy Group Commander (DGC), NCC Guwahati group headquarters, Colonel S Ramesh, to check the quality and type of training being imparted to the cadets.

The senior Army officers interacted with the cadets and inspected the administration and training schedule.

During the interaction, the officers motivated the cadets to be disciplined and sincere towards life.

They emphasised that such camps are opportunities for the cadets to learn the Army way of life and make friends for life.