Haflong: The 8th edition of the Falcon Festival got off to a colourful start on Thursday near picaresque Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The tree-day festival held at the Golf course near Umrangso was inaugurated by NC Hills Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa by lighting the holy lamp.

A documentary titled Amur Falcon in Umrangso and a brochure were also released by Garlosa.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Tungnung spoke on the efforts of the Forest Department for the conservation of Falcon and other forest products in Dima Hasao.

He said that the efforts undertaken by forest departed have yielded positive results and the number of Amur Falcon visiting the place has been increasing every year.

Tungnung also appreciated the NCHAC authority for the support towards the Forest department.

Speaking on the occasion CEM Gorlosa appreciated the people of Umrangso in particular and of Dima Hasao in general for their support towards the NCHAC in organizing such a grand event.

He further appealed to all those who have contributed to the conservation of Falcon while expressing his happiness in the increase of Falcon visiting Umrangso.

Joshringdao Phonglo, Convener, Falcon Festival Organising Committee in his welcome speech appreciated all the public who have always been supporting for conservation of the Falcon.

This was followed by traditional dances by several groups from different communities.

The main aim behind organizing this event is to spread awareness and work towards the conservation of e Siberian Amur Falcons.

These migratory birds visit the northeastern region of the country during the winter season to nest here.

The event also encourages tourism activities in the region. It aims to invite people from across the country to witness the arrival of these beautiful birds.

Highlights of this event include bird-watching sessions and local tours in the region.

Music and dance presentation by the local people is another highlight of this three-day event.

Tourists can also try out a range of local cuisines and beverages during the days of the event. They can also try out as well buy local handloom products as well as crafts during the festival days.