Dibrugarh: ONGC continues to battle a dangerous gas blowout from well RDS#147A in the Rudrasagar oil field near Bhatiapar in Assam’s Sivasagar district, after a massive explosion on Thursday, June 12, triggered an uncontrolled release of natural gas.

The explosion at the 147 No. rig sent shockwaves through nearby villages, forcing over 70 families to evacuate as a precaution. Locals reported hearing the deafening roar of escaping gas from distances as far as 4 kilometers, sparking panic across the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emergency teams reached the site swiftly. ONGC’s Crisis Management Team has deployed specialized equipment and personnel to contain the situation. As of Friday, engineers had prepared the necessary kill fluids for a well-control operation, with the next step scheduled to begin at dawn on Saturday.

Due to the high concentration of gas in the area, ONGC has restricted site access to only authorized operational staff. A police team remains stationed at the site to maintain security, while medical teams and ambulances stand by to handle any health emergencies.

Officials confirmed that the leak originated during routine maintenance work at an old, non-producing crude oil well. During logging and perforation, a process intended to activate a new reservoir zone, gas began escaping uncontrollably, resulting in the blowout.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Sivasagar district administration has relocated the evacuated families to a relief camp in Bhati Bongaon. Relief workers have fully stocked the camp with food, clean water, and medical facilities to support the displaced residents.

ONGC stated in an official release that the situation remains unchanged since the initial incident but expressed confidence in regaining control of the well soon. Meanwhile, the company has launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the blowout.

This incident has revived memories of the catastrophic 2020 Baghjan blowout in Tinsukia, where a gas leak from an Oil India Limited well lasted 173 days and claimed three lives. Though no injuries or fires have been reported so far in Sivasagar, residents have demanded urgent containment measures to prevent any escalation.