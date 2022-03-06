Guwahati: The polling for the Municipal Board Elections, 2022 in Assam concluded with 69.66 per cent voter turnout.

The voting for 80 Municipal Boards started at 8:00 am on Sunday.

Out of a total of 977 Wards, 57 Wards have already been declared uncontested and the election was held for 920 (nine hundred and twenty) Wards.

Overall tentative poll percentage up to 8:00 pm was reported to be 70 per cent (69.66 per cent).

A total fo 2532 candidates contested for the election of which 825 candidates were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 706 were from the Indian National Congress.

The Election Commission said that after the voting all the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) were safely shifted to the Strong Rooms in the District as well as Sub Division headquarters.

There were no requests for any re-polling anywhere in the state.

The EC also stated that there were no untoward incidents like booth capturing or similar poll-related violence.