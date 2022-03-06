Imphal: The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) has denounced the attack on two TV reporters and a video journalist and the snatching of a mobile phone during the first and second phases of the Assembly election in the State.

Police are yet to recover the mobile phone of the video journalist.

The AMWJU in a statement said that during the second phase of the election on March 5, TV reporter Josh Sharma and the video journalist L. Kanta of the Mami TV, Imphal, had gone to cover the polling at Charangpat High School under the Wangkhem Assembly constituency.

Suddenly some youth at the polling station began beating up Kanta without giving any reason.

“They slapped, punched in the face, and kicked Kanta. His mobile phone was also snatched. This is despite the fact that he identified himself as a mediaperson,” AMWJU said.

Some of the candidates in the constituency have condemned the incident.

Kanta has filed a complaint with the police station in Thoubal district. Editor-in-chief of Mami TV Brozendra Ningomba has also lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India.

During the first phase of polling on February 28 some persons at Ningobam in the Naoriya Pakhnaglakpa Assembly constituency had assaulted a reporter of Tom TV and publicly insulted him.

Later, when the AMWJU demanded action, the assailants said that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The AMWJU has demanded the authorities to make a proper inquiry and punish the guilty.