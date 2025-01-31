Guwahati: A 62-year-old woman died after being allegedly attacked by a herd of elephants in Tamulpur, Assam.

The incident occurred in Daorizer village, near the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam’s Tamulpur.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Taramani Barman.

A wild elephant allegedly destroyed her house and attacked her while she was sleeping.

It may be mentioned that nine years ago, Taramani’s husband, Punil Barman, was also killed by a wild elephant.

Forest officials were informed following the incident and attempts to chase the herd away back to the forest are being carried out.

Earlier this week on Monday, two women died during a similar elephant attack in Udalguri, Assam.

As per reports, the deceased were found by locals on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Dimakuchi area of Udalguri, Assam after a herd of wild elephants entered the village in search of food.

The deceased were identified as Lalmek Karmakar (60) and her daughter Apu Karmakar (35).

As per locals, the duo was sleeping when the elephants vandalised their house and trampled them to death.

Locals said that the two died before any rescue or medical efforts could be arranged.