Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance team has apprehended ACS Officer Indreswar Kalita, the Secretary of Assam’s Excise Department, following raids at his residence at Nirvana Apartment in Guwahati’s Sundarpur on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection with charges of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known income sources.

Following ACS Indreswar Kalita’s arrest in a disproportionate assets case, it has been reported that his assets exceeded more than 200 percent of his known sources of income.

A raid was conducted at his residence, where significant wealth was recovered.

Kalita also holds extensive land and properties in Beltola and Bhetapara, along with valuable real estate in Uzan Bazar and Zoo Road.

Authorities seized substantial amounts of gold and silver jewelry from two of Kalita’s bank lockers.

Records of multiple overseas trips have also come to light, raising suspicions of money laundering and undisclosed financial activities.

The Vigilance team is currently scrutinizing these records.

He was presented before a court on Thursday after his arrest. Notably, he was reportedly subjected to two raids in January and April 2024.

During these operations, the CM Vigilance Cell unearthed evidence of several illicitly acquired assets.

After his arrest, Kalita underwent a medical examination before being remanded to Panbazar police station.