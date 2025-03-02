Dibrugarh: In a joint operation, security forces recovered approximately 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserve Forest in Tinsukia district, eastern Assam.

Tinsukia police and the Indian Army carried out the operation.

Police said Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of the banned ULFA-I, had buried the explosives nearly a year ago. The explosives were hidden about 500 meters from the Dibru River.

The operation recovered explosives from eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket.

Security forces have since launched a search operation, suspecting that more stockpiles remain in the area.

On Friday (Feb 29), two hardcore ULFA-I cadres surrendered to the police in Tinsukia district.

The surrendered individuals are identified as SS Lt Nabojit Asom, from Bolaguri in Kumthai, Golaghat, and SS Cpl Niku Asom, from Meleng Lohkor village in Teok.

The operation involved Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and Assam Rifles.