Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl many times over the course of three months in the Bamunimaidan area in the city.

The accused, who worked as a fish vendor in the area, has been identified as Babul Ahmed.

After the victim’s mother left for work, the accused allegedly raped the girl as she was alone.

Upon learning about the incident, the victim’s mother filed a complaint at Chandmari police station in Guwahati.

After the FIR was filed, the accused fled to Barpeta. Ahmed allegedly resided as a tenant at the victim’s home.

Police arrested him from his residence at Baghbar Maharipam village in lower Assam‘s Barpeta district.