GUWAHATI: Fuel stations (petrol pumps) in Guwahati in Assam will remain shut for 24 hours from Friday.

The petrol pumps bandh in Guwahati, Assam has been announced by the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA).

The NEIPDA has announced the 24-hour petrol pumps bandh in Guwahati, Assam alleging “unlawful trade practices… carried out by Oil Company in collusion with the transporters, sometimes even with the Mazdoor Union”.

(This is breaking story)