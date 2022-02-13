GUWAHATI: India has deported 22 Bangladeshi nationals through south Assam’s Sutarkandi border checkpoint.

The Bangladeshi nationals were deported on Saturday through legal procedures via international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district in presence of the officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times.

“The 22 Bangladeshi nationals were deported through Sutarkandi ICP of Assam’s Karimganj district and Shewla ICP of Bangladesh as per the order of the Special DGP (Border), Assam conveyed vide memo no. SDGP(B)/III/Repatriation/690/2021/283 dated 03/02/2022 and Border Guard Battalion, Bangladesh memo no. 44.02.3210.152.01.007.22.13 dated 10/02/2022 and they were handed over by Inspector (Border) Aminul Islam and taken over by Mustak Ahmed of Shewla, Immigration Check Post, Bangladesh,” said a statement.

Samarendra Chakraborty, Immigration Officer of Sutarkandi ICP said that the Bangladeshi nationals were lodged at different jails in Assam.