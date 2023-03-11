Guwahati: Two empty bogies of a passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out when it was parked in a yard at the city’s New Guwahati area in Assam on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when an empty bogey of a passenger train suddenly caught fire, said an NF Railway official.

While one bogey was entirely gutted, another one got partially damaged in the fire. According to an eyewitness, the fire which broke out in a coach spread to the next bogey attached to it after some time.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The official said no passenger was inside the train at the time of the incident as the bogey was not attached to any train when the incident occurred.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.