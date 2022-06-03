DIBRUGARH: In a crackdown against oil thieves, Bordubi police and Oil security have seized a dumper with 2800 litres of condensate oil near Baruhahola Tiniali in the Tinsukia district on Friday.

The condensate oil which was kept in 14 containers was stolen from Oil India Limited (OIL)’s crude oil transportation pipelines by tampering with it.

The driver of the vehicle transporting the oil however managed to flee.

“We were informed by the OIL security team that a dumper truck (AS-23-CC-3205) carrying stolen condensate oil was going towards Duliajan. After getting the information we set up a check post at Baruahola Tiniali.

“At around, 1.30 am we saw a dumper truck approaching at very high speed and signalled it to stop. The truck slowed down and came to a stop but before the police team could catch him he jumped from the truck and escaped under cover of the darkness,” a police official said.

Sources said the oil thieves are making every possible attempt to steal condensate oil by cutting oil pipelines.

Recently, many thieves were nabbed by police and they admitted to cutting oil pipelines.

Theft of crude oil has been a major cause of concern for oil companies like Oil India Limited and the ONGC in Assam.

Oil India Limited has even procured drones for surveillance of their pipelines and other wares.

The surveillance is mainly done to curb pilferage of crude oil, condensate, theft of pipes, tampering with wellheads, and tapping of crude oil delivery pipelines.

Recently, Tinsukia police seized 1,700 litres of condensate oil stolen from Oil India Limited (OIL)’s crude oil transportation pipelines.