GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has been reported from Kokrajhar district in Assam.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly ‘gang-raped’ in Kokrajhar district of Assam, police informed on Thursday (May 18).

The minor girl was allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by at least four youths in a moving car in Kokrajhar district in Assam.

The four youths ‘forcibly’ took the girl inside a car and allegedly raped her.

The alleged ‘gang-rape’ of the 13-year-old girl took place inside the moving car along national highway 31C.

The police in Kokrajhar district of Assam have arrested all the four accused in the case.

A case has been registered at the Dotma police station in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Meanwhile, the accused were produced before a court in Kokrajhar, Assam.

They have been sent to three-day of police custody.