‘Prastawana – The Preamble’ is a forthcoming Assamese film that takes its inspiration from the well-known literary work ‘Yatra’ written by Dilip Borah, known for his acclaimed novels, short stories, essays, and columns. Borah’s fervent storytelling and engaging narratives have enthralled readers from many backgrounds, garnering him extensive acclaim and respect, as well as a loyal following throughout time.

‘Prastawana – The Preamble’ attempts to illustrate how India’s prevailing social and political circumstances influence students’ entrapment within the nation’s intricate political framework. It strives to provide an honest and straightforward portrayal of the harmful impacts of political influences on the educational system, highlighting the underlying atrocities that emerge as a result.

The film functions as a pertinent call to action for contemporary youth, highlighting the essential necessity of vigilance in safeguarding democratic principles. Additionally, it aims to educate this demographic about the fundamental principles of justice, equality, freedom, and brotherhood, which constitute the foundational pillars of our Constitution and have established our status as the largest democracy globally.

‘Prastawana – The Preamble’ is co-directed by Dilip Borah and Manik Roy, with Borah also serving as the producer. A much-recognized figure in Assam’s amateur theatre community, Manik Roy founded the Guwahati Shishu Natya Vidyalay in 1998 and has directed many acclaimed and lauded productions for festivals at both state and national levels. ‘Yatra’s intricate narrative and well-developed characters served as a solid foundation for the filmmakers to build upon and create a compelling cinematic experience.

The film is anticipated to provide viewers with an engaging cinematic experience that remains faithful to the essence of the original material. The story and screenplay for the movie were written by Dilip Borah himself. Cinematographed by Bitul Das, the film’s assistant directors are Raj Saikia and Bhaskar Dutta. Renowned film editor A. Sreekar Prasad edited the movie. Arnab Bora serves as the film’s sound designer, while Gulok Saha handles the art direction, and Sumon Phukan oversees the costumes. Uttam Deka is the film’s production controller.

Two songs in the film were crafted by Satya Ranjan Bhuyan and Hiteswar Ray, who are also responsible for the arrangement and composition of the music. The film stars the versatile actor Tapan Das in the leading role. Paarvee Baruah, Hillol Kumar Pathak, Debajit Mazumdar, Aswini Kumar Bhuyan, Abatosh Bhuyan, Kaushik Nath, RK, Simanta Raj Sarma Kondoli, and Antara GG Choudhury are among the other actors who portray various roles. The recently censored film will further contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding the intersection of literature and cinema in contemporary culture.